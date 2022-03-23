Realme Narzo 50A Prime launches with Unisoc T612 SoC, 50MP primary camera

Audio player loading…

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been released in the Indonesian market without any publicity. The smartphone is the upgraded version of Realme Narzo 50A rolled out last year.

Previously, the series consisted of three smartphones including Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50i and the recently launched Realme Narzo 50. The rear panel of the smartphone looks inspired by the Poco M4 Pro as it also carries a large rectangular camera module that has a metallic finish.

The smartphone comes with a Unisoc processor and a 5000mAh battery. Now, we can expect a MediaTek processor in the Indian variant of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the India launch date of the device.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime pricing

According to the Indian currency, Realme Narzo 50A Prime's 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 10,600. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 11,700.

The smartphone is being shipped in two different colour options - Flash Blue and Flash Black. We can expect that the smartphone will roll out in India at a similar price range. However, we can see multiple RAM variants in India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a 6.6-inch HD+ display along with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone houses a Unisoc T612 processor coupled with Mali G57 graphics processing unit. The smartphone gets 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is based on the Android 11 operating system. The device flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro shooter, and a VGA B&W portrait shooter. At the front, the device includes an 8MP front snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls.

For security purposes, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. The handset draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, dual-band WiFi, GPS, etc.

