Realme GT Master Edition goes on sale: price, specs, and offers

Realme GT Master Edition , the company’s newest mid-range phone will go on sale for the first time in India today. The device was launched last week along with Realme GT and Realme Book . The Realme GT Master Edition is one of India’s first Snapdragon 778G powered smartphones.

The GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and 8GB+256GB variant priced at Rs 29,999. There is also a 6GB+128GB variant that will go on sale later for Rs 25,999. The Realme GT Master Edition is available in Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.

As for the offers, you get a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transaction. Also, you can grab no-cost EMI offers for up to six months and 5% unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Realme GT specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The star of the show here is the unique design approach by Realme with the Voyager Grey colour option. The Luna White comes with a Matte finish and the Cosmos Black comes with a dark copper tint. The Voyager Grey is a special variant and its back panel design is inspired by a travel suitcase designed by Naoto Fukasawa . The horizontal grid of the suitcase replicates an actual travel suitcase.

The special edition with leather finish weighs 178g and measures 8.7mm while the regular colours weigh 178g and measure just 8mm. In the heart, the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset handles the performance while Adreno 642L GPU handles gaming and graphics. The Realme GT Master Edition is available in two variants 一 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB without a microSD card slot. You also get up to 5GB Dynamic RAM expansion .

The Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6.43-inch Samsung made Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

On to the cameras, the phone brings a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 snapper. It runs off a 4,300mAh battery unit backed by a 65W fast charger in the box, going from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 1, superlinear speaker, GT mode which brings extreme performance and activates 4D game vibration.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!