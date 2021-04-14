Realme C21 goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Realme C21, a budget phone that was launched last week in India alongside the Realme C20 and Realme C25, will go on sale for the first time today.

The Realme C21 is the middle one of the three starting at Rs 7,999. The key features of the device include a massive 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 13MP rear camera setup.

The 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999 while the 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The phone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and is available in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour options.

Realme C21 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

Just like other C series phones, the Realme C21 is again a phone with a big battery with a 5,000mAh battery. However, the device misses out on the fast charging front and you will have to settle for a 10W charging which is bundled in the box. Thanks to the big battery unit, the phone also supports reverse charging to charge phones and other AIoT products like TWS.

The Realme C21 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The Reale C21 comes in two variants - 3+32GB and 4+64GB. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone is also TÜV Rheinland certified for reliability.

You get a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro, and a 2MP mono lens while selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter. Some of the notable camera modes include portrait mode, super nightscape, chroma boost, and HDR.

Other features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 10, micro USB port, 8.9mm thickness, and 190-gram weight. The device is available in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour options.

