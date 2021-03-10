Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 launch date tipped

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launch timeline has been tipped. The Realme 8 series will likely be unveiled in India in the last week of March and there are three phones in the series that are expected to come out.

According to Abhishek Yadav, a tipster with a good track record, the Realme 8 series will most likely launch in India on March 25. He further adds that the official launch date will be announced a week from now. The tweet also mentions that Realme will launch three new phones in the series - Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 Pro 4G, and Realme 8 Pro 5G.

🤩🤩🤩👣🐾There are high chances that Realme 8 Series will launch on March 25.Official launch date will be out in upcoming 7 or 8 days.>Realme 8 4G>Realme 8 Pro 4G>Realme 8 Pro 5G#Realme8 #Realme8Pro #Realme8Pro5G pic.twitter.com/6FD665N7iIMarch 9, 2021 See more

The vanilla Realme 8 will be a 4G version only and the specs for the same has already been teased by Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth. The Realme 8 Pro will come in both 4G and 5G versions. The Pro model will also come with a 108MP camera on the back, which is already confirmed. Madhav also teased a new addition to the Realme 8 Pro.

Realme 8 specs (expected)

The box image posted by Madhav Sheth revealed specs of the Realme 8. The Realme 8 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an upgrade from the LCD screen on the Realme 7. The refresh rate is likely to be limited to 60Hz here. As for the performance, the Realme 8 will be powered by the Helio G95 chipset, the same chipset as we’ve seen on the Realme 7.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 will have a 64MP main sensor and three other cameras on the back, details on the same are still a mystery. It will be a sleek phone and will sport a 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging, the same as what we’ve seen on the Realme 7. The device is also expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and is likely to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8 Pro specs (expected)

User convenience is our top priority. pic.twitter.com/UCnwWtlr7jMarch 9, 2021 See more

The Realme 8 Pro will be the first phone from Realme to feature a 108MP camera which the company has already confirmed. The Realme 8 Pro will use a 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. The device will come with a bunch of new shooting modes as well. A tweet from the CEO also confirmed the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realm 8 Pro.

The 4G variant is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset while the 5G version will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset or even a mid-range Qualcomm SoC such as Snapdragon 750G. For now, the details chipset on the 5G variant is unclear.

Rumours also suggest the Realme 8 Pro specs will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 65W fast charging and more. The design of the phone was also recently leaked and Realme 8 Pro all set to bring the premium design and also the Dare to Leap branding to the back, just like the Realme X7 Pro.

