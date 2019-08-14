Trending

Realme 5 specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Appears on Geekbench

The Realme 5 is just a few days away from going official, and we’ve received additional information around the chipset powering this new mid-ranger.

The Realme 5 and 5 Pro will be unveiled on August 20 as the company’s latest mid-range smartphones and will succeed the Realme 3 series. They are skipping the “4” as it is considered an ill omen in China. The only significant detail about the phone we knew till now was the inclusion of a quad-camera setup on the back, but a new Geekbench listing has left little for us to wonder.

 Realme 5 specifications 

Realme 5 Geekbench listing

The most crucial detail is the Snapdragon 665 chipset powering the device. It is an 11nm octa-core processor, that is also expected to fuel the upcoming Xiaomi Mi A3. There’s also 4GB of RAM.

The other exciting bit is the quad-camera arrangement on the back, potentially making the Realme 5 the most affordable smartphone with four cameras. There’s a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, making it a very versatile camera package. The Realme 5 series will not sport the highly-anticipated 64MP image sensors. That phone is slated for a pre-Diwali launch.

The display is likely to be an LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. The battery will be in the ballpark of 4,000 mAh. The Realme 5 will come in colors such as blue, white, and a gradient finish.

 Realme 5 price 

Realme’s primary series of phones have always been priced at around the Rs 10,000-12,000 mark, and the Realme 5 is expected to follow suit. The Realme 5 Pro will share the stage and should occupy the Rs 15,000 segment.

We will have the official information on August 20 when these phones get launched in India.

