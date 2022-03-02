Qualcomm unveils new offering for auto industry - To collaborate with Cognizant

Audio player loading…

Qualcomm Technologies, which is setting much store on the automotive sector, has introduced new and enhanced solutions to its automotive technology portfolio. It has unveiled a new iteration of its Snapdragon digital chassis, which will now include connectivity-as-a-service (as a feature of car-to-cloud services) and upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities. The latest version has the new Wi-Fi 6E automotive chipsets designed to increase bandwidth for Wi-Fi applications. The new connectivity capacity would also enable faster content delivery.

Snapdragon Digital Chassis is basically a comprehensive set of cloud-connected platforms that individually or collectively digitize the numerous systems inside any automobile.

Snapdragon Telematics Applications Framework

Qualcomm said that as integral components of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services will help build connected and intelligent vehicles that are safer, customisable, immersive and continually upgradeable.

The company also highlighted an integrated application framework for developing telematics and cloud-connected applications and services, the Snapdragon Telematics Applications Framework.

Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, said: “By expanding our in-vehicle connectivity offerings to provide a transformative, scalable, extensive suite of solutions through the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, we are confident the automotive industry will be able to deliver the unmatched next-generation driving experiences customers deserve.”

Connectivity-as-a-service provides global connectivity and creates on-device and cloud-enhanced apps/services. "Fueled by telemetry data and advanced data insights from connected vehicles, the tools provided in the developer environment solve for complexities that OEMs face when building connected services on telematics hardware," Qualcomm said.

Qualcomm’s suite of car technology has been picked by auto companies like Volvo, Ferrari, Honda, Renault, and BMW.

Cognizant to help deliver personalized in-vehicle experiences

Qualcomm Technologies is also entering into collaborations to support Connectivity-as-a-Service and for the delivery of new technology features and digital services globally. These new collaborations include:

Cognizant: Cognizant will work with Qualcomm Technologies to integrate and tailor Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services for automakers, with the goal of delivering personalized in-vehicle experiences, new connected solutions and better on-demand services.

Cubic Telecom: Cubic’s software products (Pace, Insights and PLXOR) provide a single point of control for global out-of-the-box connectivity on Snapdragon Telematics SOC based NAD modules, with support for bundled data and services.

Telematics Application Framework: Open source and scalable, this set of software tools is designed to seamlessly connect to Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services, allowing automotive developers to use telematics functionality across all platforms within the Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

The Snapdragon Telematics Application Framework is compatible with present and future platforms within the Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

