PUBG Mobile to get Vikendi again, and hence could come to BGMI as well

While PUBG Mobile is no longer available in India and exists as the the global version of BGMI for Indian players, the updates that the former gets is usually reproduced in the latter.

With that said, PUBG Mobile is set to get a new update numbered at 1.6 which would introduce among many things, the Vikendi map to the game again. And considering this, the Indian version of the game BGMI is also expected to get the map again sometime soon.

The new update will bring the revamped Vikendi 2.0 map to PUBG Mobile and which was taken down by the developers during the 1.3 update. The frosty Vikendi 2.0 map is probably being released in time for the winter season.

There's a new mode being added to the game by Krafton like in the previous update and the new mode is called Flora Menace. It features abilities like Cell-Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier, and Dynahex Supplies. Besides this the some Evo ground Modes which were removed is being added back to PUBG Mobile with 1.6 update. One of the modes making its way back is the Infection mode which was a player favourite. Payload 2.0 mode and Survive Till Dawn are also set to return with this update.

Another new feature being added to the game this time is called Highlight Moments which will be available in the Settings section. When enabled this new feature will automatically recorded the gameplay of the players which can be viewed later in the results section.

Besides these major ones some other new features that will be added to the game with the 1.6 update include realistic and better graphics, new damage colour, new crosshair colours, new punch animation, hit effect optimization, a new Quad Bike, the 2x Anti-Aliasing graphics feature and Control Optimization.

We can expect these updates to hit the BGMI servers with the next big update to the game which is expected to come at the end of the current season.