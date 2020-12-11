PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift has been leaked online

With no word on when PUBG Mobile India may be launched, leaks about the game content are now out on the internet. And some of the newest leaks show what players may expect as a welcome gift in the game.

PUBG Mobile India is the reworked version of PUBG Mobile and has been rumored to be making a comeback for almost a month now. This was fanned more with the announcement of PUBG Mobile India by PUBG Corporation. Despite the announcement from the company there isn't any sign of the game being unbanned by the government. In fact, PUBG Mobile officials are now said to be looking for a meeting with MEITY for the same.

The present leak comes from different data miners and YouTubers who looked into the game files to find the specific cosmetic items that are designated as PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift.

MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) banned PUBG Mobile alongside 118 apps on September 2 because they “are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.” But with passage of more time with inaction, the PUBG Mobile India officials seem rather frustrated.

The step was taken post complaints stating that these apps were stealing and sharing data with unauthorized third parties whose servers were located outside India. With a user base of over 33 million at its peak, PUBG Mobile suffered a big blow overnight. Even the newly formed Indian company executives of PUBG have been repeatedly requesting the ministry for a meeting.

But according to a report by InsideSport, the Ministry is yet to grant the request for the meeting. The report said, "The proposed meeting will decide if permission to relaunch can be granted to PUBG or not." It added, "In the current circumstances it will not be easy for the game to relaunch before Jan-Feb next year and that too will depend on the stance of the government."