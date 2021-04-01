PUBG Mobile India could launch in two months' time

PUBG Mobile India launch has been a roller coaster. It was supposed to be the game's new localized variant tailored for the Indian market -- but it never got to see the light of day. While many have given up their hopes, a new development states that it will be available in a few weeks.

In September of 2020, the Indian government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology blocked 118 apps including PUBG Mobile with Chinese connections over mishandling of users’ data. To return to India, PUBG Corp. decoupled from Tencent for its Indian operations and announced the development of PUBG Mobile India --- a new variant of the game with servers located in India, lesser violence, new visuals and smaller download size. A PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. company was also incorporated.

However, these efforts are yet to bear fruits, as the Government is still to approve of PUBG Mobile India. In fact, subsequent reports even stated that it might never launch in India again.

In a development that will please many gamers, YouTuber GodNixon (Luv Sharma) claims that the required approvals are in place, citing sources close to the government, in a video title “PUBG Mobile India Update! Government Approved”. It needs to be noted that there is no official confirmation of the same, so take this with a pinch of salt.

At the same time, another streamer that goes by the name of Ghatak (Abhijeet Andhare) tweeted about PUBG Mobile India: “I wasn’t going to reveal this, couldn’t hold myself back due to the support from the community. The next two months will be very good for PUBG lovers with interesting news coming soon”, without mentioning a date. While PUBG is likely to involve popular personalities in the re-launch, the partners wouldn’t be allowed to just reveal such a major announcement ahead of time, making us question the authenticity of the tweet.

Nahi batane wala tha par apne londo ka pyaar rok nahi paya next two months are very good for pubg lovers and so many interesting news coming soon for TSM lovers ❤️ please don’t ask for dateMarch 27, 2021 See more

It’s been more than six months since PUBG Mobile was banned from India, with nary a positive announcement. These developments, even if positive, aren’t enough to get excited about its return to India. We will be keeping an eye for an official confirmation.

Via: 91mobiles