Microsoft’s next-gen gaming consoles are finally here. After massive hype and tons of leaks and rumours, the company took off the covers from the Xbox Series S and Series X recently and announced that both the gaming consoles will be released in India on November 10, along with the global launch.

Microsoft has also revealed that users will be able to pre-book Xbox Series S and Series X in India starting September 22 via online portals like Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Retail.

Xbox Series S and Series X price in India

The price of Xbox Series S and Series X in India has been set at Rs. 34,990 and Rs. 49,990 respectively. While the landing pages on Amazon or Reliance Digital were not online till the time the news was filed, the relevant page on Flipkart does talk about the pre-booking however doesn’t list any introductory offers.

Microsoft is releasing both the consoles in 37 different countries including India in November while the residents of 41 other countries will get a chance to buy Microsoft’s most powerful console later during the holiday season of 2020.

Which console is better for me - Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X?

Looking at the specifications, there is no doubt that both the gaming consoles are one of the most powerful ever and are worth drooling over. In case you’re not aware, the Series X is the more powerful and pricier of the two and lets users play high-resolution 4K games at 120 FPS. It is powered by a custom octa-core AMD chipset clocked at 3.8GHZ coupled with a 12 teraflop GPU and 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. There is a TB of SSD storage on board and comes with an HD Blu-Ray disk drive.

The Xbox Series S on the other hand is slightly cheaper of the two but it is no mean a device. It is also powered by a custom 3.6 GHz AMD chipset coupled with 10GB of DDR6 RAM and 4 teraflops GPU. It comes with 512GB of onboard SSD storage but misses out on the optical drive. The fact that it is a digital-only version and boasts a resolution of 1440p with 4K upscaling, helps keep the costs in check.

So, if you’re looking to get the purported most powerful gaming console ever, you not only get immense computing prowess, video output 8K resolution, a TB of onboard storage, and an optical drive. While both the consoles are backwards compatible that means previous-gen games can be played on both the consoles and if you have physical copies of games then the Xbox Series X is the right console for you.

However, if you’re looking for a compact gaming console but are satisfied with 512GB of fast SSD storage, with more than decent performance at a slightly affordable price, then the Xbox Series S is the console that you can go for.