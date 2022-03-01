Pokemon Go Season of Alola kicks off - new themes, Pokemons to be a part of the update

Audio player loading…

The Pokemon Company has recently released new Pokemon games along with a major update for its flagship product Pokemon Go. Both the announcements were made in the Pokemon Presents Livestream. As per the latest announcements, Pokemon Go is introducing a tropical-themed Season of Alola.

In addition, Niantic has teased a few Pokemons who will be introduced in the game. The game will unveil various events in which multiple Pokemons will become a part of the game. The new content of the game came just after Pokemon go Tour: Johto, and it also came up with some of the best second-generation Pokemon from the Silver and the Gold era.

Pokemon Go Season of Alola

Pokemon Go Season of Alola will start on March 1st, and it will bring Pokemon that hail originally from the Alola region of Pokemon Moon and Sun. Furthermore, Niantic has also showcased new Pokemons like Rowlet, Poppilo, Pikipek, JangmO-O, Tapu Koko, Rockruff, Litten, etc.

These Pokemons will be added to the game via different events in the season. Apart from that, the players can also catch the Alolan Exeggutor and Shiny Alolan Exeggutor.

(Image credit: Pokemon Go)

Talking about the recent Pokemon Go Tour: the Johto event also came with special spawns and several bonuses just a couple of days ago. Players encountered Pokemon from the Johor region including Eevee, Umbreon, Natu, Yanma, Pineco, Scyther, Steelix, Kingdra, Slowpoke, Mareep, Gloom, Golbat, Onix, Totodile, Poliwhirl, Sudowoodo, Slugma, etc.

The event also comes with Field Research Tasks, Timed Research Tasks, and challenges that rewarded players with Stardust, Max Revives, Lucky Eggs, XP, Golden Razz Berry, rare Pokemon Encounters.

Moreover, Pokemon Go content, the Pokemon Company released two new Pokemons, including Violet and Scarlet. Both the Pokemons will be published for the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2022. The teaser of the game also revealed that the gamers would encounter Pokemon roaming in the towns and in the wilderness too.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram