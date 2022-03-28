Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 and 120 Hz AMOLED display launched in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco today launched the X4 Pro 5G in India for Rs 18,999. The successor to the X3 Pro features the Snapdragon 695 SoC clubbed with a 120Hz 6.67-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour accuracy. According to Poco, the display has a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits which makes it great for watching movies and playing games.

The X4 Pro 5G also features a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a 118-degree viewing angle and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The design of the camera enclosure shares the same design as the recently launched M4 Pro. On the front, the device features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

All the internals of the X4 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports Poco's 67W Sonic Charging which the company claims provides 70% battery in 22 mins. The company has also announced that charging brick can help charge other Type-C devices as well.

Image 1 of 3 Poco X4 Pro in Poco Yellow (Image credit: Poco) Image 2 of 3 Poco X4 Pro in Laser Black (Image credit: Poco) Image 3 of 3 Poco X4 Pro in Laser Blue (Image credit: Poco)

Other specifications also include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles up as the power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster at the top. The X4 Pro 5G comes with a 2.5D glass black which is an upgrade from last year's polycarbonate material. It also comes with a dual-stereo speaker set up to provide a more immersive experience when gaming or watching movies.

In terms of connectivity, the X4 Pro 5G comes with Bluetooth 5.1, a dual-sim hybrid slot that supports either two 5G sims or one sim and a MicroSD slot up to 1TB. The smartphone supports 7 5G bands making it future proof when the technology finally launches in the country.

Poco X4 Pro 5G pricing and availability in India

Poco has launched the X4 Pro is available in Poco Yellow, Laser Black and Laser Blue colour options and will go on sale on April 5 at 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in three variants - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 18,999, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 20,999. The device also supports Turbo RAM expansion up to 11GB.

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco is offering many launch offers for buyers including an exchange offer for existing owners of Poco X2, X3 and X3 Pro.

What’s changed

Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 Pro Specs Poco X4 Pro 5G Poco X3 Pro Display Super AMOLED display IPS LCD display Processor Snapdragon 695 SoC Snapdragon 860 SoC Primary rear camera 64-megapixel 48-megapixel Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 20-megapixel Battery & charging 5,000 mAh with 67W Sonic charging 5,610 mAh with 33W fast charging Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Connectivity 5G 4G Storage Type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1

Compared to its predecessor, the X4 Pro comes with a non-flagship SoC chipset which is said to be more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 860. It also gains 5G connectivity.

According to Poco, this has been done in order to bring more powerful chipsets to their GT line of smartphones that was hinted to launch soon in India.

The X4 Pro also comes with a slightly smaller battery capacity than the X3 Pro, but the Poxo X4 Pro supports 64W charging compared to a 33W charging on the predecessor.

The Poco X4 Pro comes with a UFS 2.2 storage compared to the faster UFS 3.1 on the Poco X3 Pro - which is disappointing.