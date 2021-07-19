Poco M3 4GB variant launched for Rs 10,499 in India

The Poco M3 4GB variant has been launched in India. With the company now busy running a social media campaign for its upcoming gramophone mid-range phone, the Poco F3 GT, the new variant of the Poco M3 has been silently listed on Flipkart.

The Poco M3 was launched in February earlier this year as its first budget phone of the year. The Poco M3 at the launch was available in two variants 一 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Now, the 4GB+64GB variant has been listed on Flipkart.

Poco M3 4GB price in India and availability

Poco M3 Price 4GB+64GB Rs 10,499 6GB+64GB Rs 11,499 6GB+128GB Rs 12,499

The Poco M3 4GB variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,499 while the 6GB+64GB variant is now available for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant 一 Rs 500 more for both the variants compared to the launch price.

The device is now available for purchase on Flipkart in Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow colour options.

Poco M3 specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Apart from the change in RAM, the specs of the phone remain the same. You are looking at a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 70% NTSC colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Poco M3 features a smooth curved back with a textured finish. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Poco M3 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process that runs at a max frequency of 2.05GHz and has a third-gen AI engine. The MIUI 12 skin based on Android 10 runs out of the box here.

In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. Lastly, the device comes with a 6000mAh unit with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

If you are planning to get the device, make sure you check our Poco M3 review .

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!