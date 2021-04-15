PixCell LED: Samsung's new headlight system to improve road safety

South Korean tech major Samsung has introduced a new lighting technology - PixCell LED - that will help improve driver visibility and safety to enhance the overall driving experience at night as well as in poor weather conditions.

PixCell LED is a new automotive LED module optimized for intelligent headlights, such as adaptive driving beam (ADB) systems.

PixCell LED’s LES (Light Emitting Surface) is 1/16 the size of a traditional LES, significantly reducing optic system volume. Its compact size creates slimmer, lighter, and energy-efficient lamps for modern and stylish vehicles.

"Beginning with PixCell LED, we will introduce tailored lighting solutions well-suited for future automobiles, including electric and autonomous vehicles," said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of the LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

What's this PixCell LED tech?

Using leading semiconductor technology, PixCell LED sets silicon walls between each of its pixels to create a superior contrast ratio that minimizes glare from oncoming and preceding traffic. Each segment functions like a pixel to meticulously control light distribution.

Headlamps with PixCell LED can selectively distinguish areas on the road that need to be lit or kept dim, helping drivers navigate tough road conditions.

The light distribution and brightness levels of the PixCell LED are designed using automotive lighting software, making them easily adjustable to meet diverse regulations and requirements for automotive lamps around the world.

The PixCell LED module can be used in low-beam, high-beam, and ADB lighting for different headlamps.

What's ADB tech?

ADB is an advanced driver assistance technology designed to help secure maximum driving visibility. In order to prevent glare to other drivers, ADB automatically adjusts headlight beam patterns when it detects any object near a moving vehicle, thereby preventing any unnecessary glare.

Recent developments in automotive technologies, such as autonomous and connected driving, have been raising the bar for vehicle safety standards and ultimately boosting demand for ADB systems.

With the light-emitting area shrunk in ADB systems, the PixCell LED can reduce the headlamp size by 30-50%, allowing greater freedom in designing sleeker and more elegant lamps.

Samsung has begun shipping its PixCell LEDs to lamp manufacturers for use in next-generation electric cars and has already provided enough PixCell LEDs to light more than 300,000 electric vehicles.

Source