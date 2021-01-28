Any smartphone with NFC can now become a digital payment POS terminal

India has been one of the fastest adopters of digital payments, with the 2020 pandemic only accelerating things further. To help small businesses start accepting payments on their NFC-enabled smartphones without any additional hardware, Pine Labs has launched the AllTap app.

The concept is pretty straightforward. Any merchant can use the app to transform their smartphone into a virtual point-of-sale (POS) terminal to accept debit and credit cards. This will allow small merchants, home entrepreneurs, street vendors, hawkers, cab drivers, and others who might be untouched by digitization, without having to spend on dedicated hardware.

The AllTap app is now available for download on the Google Play Store to all merchants for free.

The ‘tap and pay’ feature within the app is secure and certified by PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), RuPay, Visa, Mastercard and Amex. The service went through extensive audits and compatibility checks to ensure functionality.

To ensure ease of use, the AllTap app can accept payments in almost every major format: credit and debit cards, payment links, QR codes, barcodes, UPI transactions, mobile tap and pay, net banking, EMI, transferring money to other e-wallets or a bank account. Any business should be able to quickly deploy a digital payment acceptance system in minutes as the onboarding process takes “minimum documentation”. To further assist small businesses, any transaction can be instantly converted into a Pay Later EMI to increase sales. Multiple devices are also supported to have the entire staff ready to accept payments via their own smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs said, “We heard from small merchants, taxi drivers, self-employed individuals, tuition-givers, and several other solopreneurs, who wanted a simple digital payments acceptance solution. We are proud to unveil AllTap in response to their needs. AllTap comes with a cutting-edge contactless payments technology and requires no additional hardware for merchants to start accepting digital payments.