Could you be USA Landscape Photographer of the Year?

Now entering it's third year, the USA Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is designed to showcase the beauty and diverse nature of the American landscape.

And the good news is that while this is a celebration of the American landscape and the images must be taken in the US, entrants do not have to live in the USA. It's open to everyone.

Digital Camera magazine is thrilled be part of the competition and we have our very own special award in this year's USA Landscape Photographer of the Year 2016.

This special category is called Wild American Landscape and we are looking for sensational images that capture the magnificence of the wild American landscape, from the Alaskan Fjords to the Grand Canyon – and everywhere in-between! Perhaps use an image that was taken on an expedition, a road trip or a camping adventure or maybe something closer to home.

Digital Camera magazine's editor Ben Brain will be one of the judges and lucky winners will receive a free one year subscription to Digital Camera magazine (print edition) and have the opportunity to take part in a ShootOut masterclass in America with Ben (details to be advised). There's a bunch of other cool prizes too and the total prize pool is worth over $45,000.

You have until September 15th 2016 to submit your photographs. That's less than four weeks away! The contest is open to everyone and you can enter images into seven categories including Classic View, Black and White, Urban Landscape, Environmental Value and My USA.

To submit your entries, head to the USA Landscape Photographer of the Year website. Good luck!