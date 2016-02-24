10 things we never knew about (Sony) lenses

Sony flew journalists from across Europe to its Amsterdam HQ to see and try its new G Master lenses. It was a chance for Sony engineers to explain what they were trying to achieve with these new designs, and for journalists to try them out, get some pictures and get some technical insights straight from the people who made them.

These lenses are made for Sony's mirrorless cameras – mainly the full-frame a7-series models, though they will also work on APS-C mirrorless cameras like the brand new a6300.

The A7 II, A7R II and A7S II have been attracting growing interest from professional stills photographers and, especially, pro videographers. And while in the amateur market it's new cameras that grab all the headlines, the bigger question for pros is whether the system offers the lenses they need.

The new G Master lenses are the answer. They include a new 24-70mm f/2.8 standard zoom, a 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom and an 85mm f/1.4 portrait lens – three must-have lens types for any pro system.

So we got to spend a day finding out why Sony made these lenses, how they're different and what they're like to use.