Sony Xperia Z2 Compact already on the way?

Less than three months after launching the big-spec, smaller-body Sony Xperia Z1 Compact smartphone at CES, Sony is apparently well on the way towards launching the sequel, with a new device arriving at the FCC.

The US regulator has taken possession of a model called the SO-04F, which is reportedly a Japanese version of its next mini handset. The original handset was dubbed SO-02F.

The FCC listing shows off a handset that's slightly larger than the current device, with a 127.6mm x 65.5mm body.

That would lead to a 4.5-inch display, compared to the 4.3-inch 720p screen on the original Z1 Compact.

There's no news on other specs, but the first Compact was a big-hitter with a 2.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and a 20-megapixel camera.

Upgrade city

The Z1 Compact aimed to offer as few compromises as possible for those seeking the top hardware specs without the pocket-busting 5-inch displays of the flagship models.

Such an early follow-up would be far from surprising given Sony's knack for upstaging its flagship devices on a regular basis.

The new Sony Xperia Z2 was launched at MWC 2014 in late February, just five months after the waterproof Xperia Z1 made a splash in September 2013.

Via GSM Arena