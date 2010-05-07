Orange unveils iPad data plan costs

Apple's iPad plans priced up for the UK by Orange

Orange has announced its Apple iPad data plans for the 3G versions of the device in the UK, with a mixture of tariffs to play with.

Pay-as-you-go data bundles are the most interesting, as you'll basically be charged 5p for every MB you consume, which equates to £50 for a single GB of data.

Alternatively, you can go for the iPad Daily scheme: £2 for 200MB per day, from midnight to midnight.

iPad Weekly is a similar tariff, with £7.50 giving you 1GB for seven complete days' usage.

iPaid for the iPad

And then there's the more familiar plans: iPad Monthly 15 and iPad Monthly 25, with the prices (you've guessed it) £15 and £25 per month respectively.

The former will net you 3GB of data and unlimited (well, fair use 750MB of data) Wi-Fi use, with the latter upping the 3G offering to 10GB per month plus the Wi-Fi.

The tailored 3G microSIMS can be pre-ordered from 10 May, ahead of the 28 May UK launch from Apple.