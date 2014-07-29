Facebook is going to force you to download its Messenger app

If, like us, you were a little peeved that Facebook had broken off the messaging section of its app into a separate application, there's a good chance you've stubbornly resisted moving over.

But unfortunately Facebook is now forcing people to make the switch. Facebook confirmed to TechRadar that the Messaging section of the conventional iOS and Android apps is soon to be removed.

"In the next few days, we're continuing to notify more people that if they want to send and receive Facebook messages, they'll need to download the Messenger app," said a spokesperson.

"As we've said, our goal is to focus development efforts on making Messenger the best mobile messaging experience possible and avoid the confusion of having separate Facebook mobile messaging experiences. Messenger is used by more than 200 million people every month, and we'll keep working to make it an even more engaging way to connect with people."

Another day, another app

As Facebook reminds us, there have been plenty of pre-warnings; resisting users of the conventional app will be familiar with Facebook's constant nagging to switch over to the new Messenger system.

But breaking Messenger off into its own entity makes perfect sense for a company that, earlier this year, told us its focus will be on standalone experience.

Facebook recently bought Whatsapp for a cool $19 billion, so between that and Messenger, Facebook's plan for mobile messaging domination is shaping up nicely.