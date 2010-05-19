Facebook announces free-of-charge mobile service

Facebook has announced a slimmed-down version of its site which is accessible through mobile phones for no extra data charges.

Called o.facebook.com, the site is optimised for the mobile format, with a focus on speed, and will allow users to access all the key features found on the existing mobile version of the site.

There is one caveat: it is not available in the UK at the moment. However, it is coming out in 45 countries, with 50 mobile operators signed up, so it seems that it will only be a matter of time before it reaches British shores.

Discovering mobile internet

"When using the mobile internet, people around the world face two main challenges – sometimes the experience is too slow to be fun and the cost of data plans and understanding them can be daunting," explains Facebook about the release.

"We have designed 0.facebook.com to help solve these two barriers and we hope that even more people will discover the mobile internet with Facebook as a result."

Facebook does note that you will be charged if you leave the site to view photos and the like.

So, in short, it's a place where you will view your friend's updates, much like Twitter.