Nokia N95 gets off-road satnav package

ViewRanger off-road satnav software is now available for the Nokia N95

Outdoors enthusiasts can now get detailed off-road ViewRanger mapping and navigation software for the NokiaN95 GPS-equipped smartphone.

ViewRanger GPS software is specifically designed for off-road users, such as hill walkers, mountain bikers, birdwatchers and ramblers. It provides high quality multi-scale mapping, using maps of Great Britain licensed from Ordnance Survey . Journey recording, performance monitoring and buddy location applications are also included in the software.

ViewRanger offers off-roaders a combination of 2D and 3D mapping, with a 3D Panoramic Viewpoint display that identifies features in the landscape. It has information logging software, and users can add their own waypoints, tracks and routes. It can also work with PC applications like Google Earth .

The ViewRanger package provides TripView journey logging and performance analysis software. ViewRanger also has a Beacon Buddy function that can transmit users' location information to friends' mobiles or PCs. Users can share information about locations or transmit photos over-the-air via the ViewRanger Information Exchange community site.

ViewRanger is available for the Nokia N95, which has a GPS receiver built in. Software also runs on other compatible Symbian S60 devices, although an additional Bluetooth-connected GPS receiver is required.