BlackBerry Messenger won't be suspended in London

Update: TechRadar has been informed by a reputable source close to the matter that BBM will not be turned off in the capital.

It seems the problem may have started with a hoax message being sent out to BBM users, and will not be shut down in London tonight.

Earlier RIM sent a statement to TechRadar, the firm says it wants to help in any way it can:

"We feel for those impacted by this weekend's riots in London. We have engaged with the authorities to assist in any way we can," says Patrick Spence, managing director, global sales and regional marketing.

Full co-operation

"As in all markets around the world where BlackBerry is available, we cooperate with local telecommunications operators, law enforcement and regulatory officials.

"Similar to other technology providers in the UK we comply with The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act and co-operate fully with the Home Office and UK police forces."

It was suggested BBM would be shut off to help stop the spread of organised violence across the capital, but now it seems the service will stay operational despite the violence.