Adobe resumes work on iPhone development

Adobe has announced it will restart its development work on it Packager for iPhone after Apple announced it was relaxing the App Store rules.

The Adobe Packager for iPhone tool has been made available via the Flash Professional CS5 package, and allowed developers to create applications easily for iOS devices.

However, Apple decided a few months ago that it didn't want Flash to be used in the creation of apps, and rejected all those created using this tool.

Back on track

But now, all is well in the Adobe world, as the company has used its official blog to state 'we will now resume development work on [Packager for iPhone] for future releases.

"This is great news for developers and we're hearing from our developer community that Packager apps are already being approved for the App Store. We do want to point out that Apple's restriction on Flash content running in the browser on iOS devices remains in place."

Adobe's share price jumped 12 per cent in the wake of Apple's announcement, showing just how key the iPhone platform can be for company helping to create applications.

Via Adobe and Reuters