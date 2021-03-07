Paris-Nice live stream 2021: how to watch UCI WorldTour cycling race from anywhere

The Race to the Sun sounds like something we could all get on board with right now, and the 79th edition of Paris–Nice has become something of a beacon of hope on the cycling calendar. Last year's race was the last on the UCI WorldTour schedule to go ahead before the rapidly worsening Covid situation forced a four and a half month break - and a year on it feels slightly surreal to be back. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 Paris-Nice live stream today and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online wherever you are right now.

Eight stages have tentatively been planned, though the possibility of a strict lockdown in France means that proceedings may have to end early again.

Max Schachmann won last year's abridged Paris-Nice, and he's back to defend his title with Bora-Hansgrohe. Last year's race was a belter, which saw the German seize the yellow jersey after a blustery opening stage and never let go.

The route will run a total of 1,235km, starting in Saint-Cyr-l’Ecole near Paris and snaking down through the heart of France towards Nice and the beautiful Côte d’Azur, which is where the views become almost as breathtaking as the hill climbs.

The race starts out with two flat stages that should expose the riders to potentially tumultuous crosswinds, before the Stage 3 individual time trial, followed by a motley mix of flat, lumpy and hilly stages, with the summit finish at La Colmiane on the Queen Stage set to be a potentially key climb.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Paris-Nice live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Paris-Nice live stream online

Best of all, you can watch a FREE Paris-Nice live stream in loads of countries. In Australia, SBS Viceland is providing free coverage of the race.

Or you can dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book, because anyone in Italy can watch for free on RaiSport, cycling fans in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, those in France can get the race on France 3, and viewers in Spain can watch on Teledeporte - all without paying a penny.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy, Belgium, France or Spain and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Our latest 2021 testing showed our recommended VPN working well on these platforms from abroad, and we'll be sure to confirm for this race as soon as it's underway.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Paris-Nice but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Paris-Nice live stream from anywhere

2021 Paris-Nice live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Paris-Nice coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to live stream Paris-Nice 2021 in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as you can get a free Paris-Nice live stream Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device. That really is all there is to it!

How to watch Paris-Nice cycling 2021: live stream the race in the US

Paris-Nice 2021 is once again being aired by NBC Sports Gold in the US. This means it can only be streamed online, not watched on linear TV, so if you have the app then you can enjoy it anywhere. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $24.99, which runs until May 31 - it will then be absorbed into Peacock Premium. And don't forget, if you're out of the US but still want to tune in - all you need is the services of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 2021 Paris-Nice: live stream cycling in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Paris-Nice live on FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Paris-Nice 2021: schedule and times