Oppo Find X3 with Snapdragon 870 gets benchmarked ahead of launch

The Oppo Find X3 series will be one of the many upcoming smartphone launches in March, with no fewer than three devices expected. A new development potentially confirms the existence of a fourth model.

The family will be unveiled in global markets on March 11. Based on the information currently available, three smartphones will launch: the Oppo Find X3 Pro , the Find X3 Lite and the Find X3 Neo. A regular Oppo Find X3 was notably missing from all previous leaks. That changes now.

(Image credit: Master Lu (via GSMArena))

A new Oppo smartphone with the model number PEDM00 was spotted on Master Lu, which is a benchmarking app that is commonly used in China. The listing confirms some key specifications, such as the Snapdragon 870 chipset at a frequency of 3.2GHz, 8GB of RAM and a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

Other expected features include a 120Hz refresh rate with a new display management system, 65W fast charging, Android 11 and triple cameras.

Since the top-of-the-line Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it makes sense for the slightly cheaper Find X3 to opt for the slightly lower-powered Snapdragon 870 processor.

The fact that the Oppo Find X3 was not spotted on global repositories earlier could be an indication that it will be exclusive to certain Asian countries such as India, where brands tend to be more competitive with the prices. Last year, Oppo launched only the Find X2 in India, skipping on the X2 Pro as it would’ve been too expensive for a price-sensitive market.

It also seems that the March 11 event is only for the global markets, as Oppo India is yet to mention it. While the Find X3 series was confirmed to launch, it might happen a little later.

On the horizon, we have the Oppo Find 19 series and the Oppo Band India launches, which are slated for the coming weeks.

