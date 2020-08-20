Oppo A53 tipped to feature Snapragon 460, 90Hz display

Oppo’s ultra-affordable A series smartphones in India might be getting an addition soon. A fresh leak points to the model - Oppo A53 - which could be the first to bring 90Hz to the sub-Rs 9,000 segment in India.

The successor of the Oppo A52 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 460 SoC, which if true, could be a competitor to the likes of the Redmi 9. The Snapdragon 460 is a big leap over its predecessors like the Snapdragon 450 and was announced earlier this year. It’s built over the 11nm process but the more interesting part is the bigger CPU core. Qualcomm here is making use of 4x Cortex A73 derived CPUs at up to 1.8GHz, alongside 4x A53 which is likely to boost performance close to 2x. Similarly, Qualcomm is quoting a 60-70% performance uplift compared to the Snapdragon 450 with the Adreno 610 GPU.

A report by Mysmartprice says the handset could sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. All this hardware could make the handset power-hungry, but it appears as though Oppo is prepared as there are indications that the device would a 5,000mAh battery. This would further be assisted by an 18W fast-charge feature that makes the handset a formidable proposition, at least on paper.

The leak also suggests that the OPPO A53 could pack a triple camera setup at the rear that includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it might get a 16MP snapper placed in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video chats.

In the past weeks, the handset has appeared on various certification portals such as the FCC and BIS which solidify rumour of its launch soon in India. The report says that the device is now available in Indonesia. However, there’s no official word yet about an upcoming launch but we can expect that to change in the coming weeks.

(via) MySmartPrice