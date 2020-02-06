OnePlus TV gets Spotify, Jio Saavn, Voot, alt Balaji and more with latest update

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro are set to receive a significant update that brings Spotify and Jio Saavn music streaming apps along with Voot, alt Balaji, MX Player, and ShemarooMe video streaming platforms. While these apps will come pre-installed on new OnePlus TVs, existing users will receive an OTA update.

These new streaming services join the growing roster of apps that includes Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, HungamaPlay, among others. So users can now enjoy a wide variety of content on their OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro.

The new update also brings support for Bluetooth connectivity with wireless earphones, and users can now pair it with the OnePlus TV to watch videos or listen to music.

“We at OnePlus strive to make the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. The new update brings a lot of viewing and listening content to the OnePlus TV. Our approach has always been a community-first approach, and we are happy to bring premium content partners on to the OnePlus TV.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OxygenPlay: New Content Integration with MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify, JioSaavn.

Bluetooth Stereo: New playback animation while playing music through Bluetooth stereo.

OnePlus Connect: OnePlus smartphone can share Hotspot to OnePlus TV. OnePlus Connect supports up to five devices simultaneously.

PQ optimization: Streamlined PQ mode options. Added color gamut conversion. Turn off MEMC in Dolby mode.

Local Player: Support both embedded and external subtitles while playing local videos.

System: Use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on/ off the TV.

OnePlus TV features

OnePlus TV comes in two variants-- Q1 and Q1 Pro with a stand and sliding soundbar. Both the models feature a 55-inch QLED screen with a 120% NTSC color gamut range and are powered by a Gamma Color Magic chip. The TVs also support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

OnePlus TVs run on OxygenPlay OS which is the company's custom interface for televisions alongside Android TV. The OnePlus TV Q1series starts at Rs 69,900 in India.