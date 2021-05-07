OnePlus plans to add a Theme Store to Oxygen OS for smartphones

OnePlus announced the rollout of Oxygen OS 11 a couple of months back for its lineup of smartphones. And now the company has announced that it is going to introduce of the most requested features to its OnePlus smartphones.

The new feature that the developers want to introduce is a Theme Store for Oxygen OS. The developers want to hold an online Open Ears Forum considering that the covid pandemic is still raging outside. This will be to discus the involvement of the users in the Theme Store that will be introduced for the smartphones.

The Theme Store will be added with the next major OS update according to the blog on the OnePlus forum. Regarding the OEF, the developers write, "However, before we do it, we want to discuss it with some of our users, to hear your feedback about this upcoming feature with you, and to get your insights about it."

The event will take place on May 18, 17:30 - 19:30 IST, and the application time for the same will run from May 6 to 12. Users who want to apply can do the same from this link.

Those users whose contribution towards the Theme Store are accepted will receive a goodie bag from OnePlus that will contain a Hasselblad postcard, an OEF pin, and a T-shirt.

The last major Oxygen OS 11 update saw the introduction of a new version for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. This new update brought fresh new UI visual design, optimized stability of some third-party applications, and Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02.

It introduced an update to the camera UI, added HEVC codecs, access to a third-party app to share the picture, quick access to recording mode, and playback display in Time-lapse mode. It also brought insight clock style, Canvas feature, shortcut key for Dark Mode and time range, a gaming tools box, quick reply feature, and other features.