OnePlus Nord Android 11 Open Beta 2 update now available

OnePlus Nord is now receiving its second Open Beta update based on Android 11. The update is now available on for all OnePlus Nord users who were on Android 11 Open Beta 1. The Open Beta 2 for OnePlus Nord brings a bunch of system-wide optimization and has fixed multiple issues that were found on the previous build.

The update size of the Open Beta 2 for OnePlus Nord is 205MB.OnePlus has posted an official changelog on the forum with details. For starters, the UI display of the Calculator app as been optimized. The position and animation of some icons in the lock screen have been optimized. Further, since there were some issues with WhatsApp notification, OnePlus has optimized background management of WhatsApp to receive more timely messages. A few system-wide issues have been also been addressed with the update. The battery icon display, Dirac Audio Tuner adjustment, and alarm clock issues have been now fixed with the Open Beta 2 update.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Message bubble pop-up issue has been now fixed and Messenger will now be able to take advantage of the Android 11 feature. As for the camera, OnePlus has a fixed a couple of minor issues here as well. The issues with histogram and horizontal reference line being turned off and flashing issue with the icon while shooting with portrait mode have been now fixed. And, lastly, the update has also fixed the issue that SIM 2 can not be set as the default card.

As mentioned earlier, the for OnePlus Nord users who are already on Open Beta 1, this update will arrive as an OTA update. If you are not running on the open beta software and would like to, you refer to our step by step guide to install the Android 11 Open Beta on OnePlus Nord. Needless to say, once you have migrated to the Open Beta channel, you won’t be receiving regular stable OTA updates. And, moving back to the stable path from Open Beta will require a full install and clean flash which means you will lose all the data.

