OnePlus Nord 2 CE may revive a feature that the brand had killed off

Audio player loading…

While the OnePlus RT might have been eventually delayed , there is one more OnePlus device that has started making its presence felt.

Just a few days back we reported that the Chinese smartphone maker is working on another affordable phone codenamed Ivan. This phone is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE or Nord Core Edition launched earlier this year.

Now we have some more information about this upcoming phone. According to the reports by 91Mobiles , the Nord 2 CE is expected to launch early in 2022 – probably Q1 itself – in India and the European market. What is more interesting is that the Nord 2 CE is expected to come with a dedicated Micro SD card for storage expansion – a feature that OnePlus removed long back in favour of fast onboard storage.

Here's your first look at OnePlus Ivan (Nord 2 CE)•Budget offering•6.4" FDH+ AMOLED•Dimensity 900 SoC•64MP AI triple camera setup•Large Battery, 65W charging•No Alert SliderVisit the link for more shots 👇🏼https://t.co/ircRxHjQVaRTs appreciated!! pic.twitter.com/y6oiCD7rqsDecember 16, 2021 See more

To recall, with the Nord CE, OnePlus restored the 3.5mm headphone jack but removed the alert slider. Though back in the day, the company had insisted that the removal of the headphone jack and removable storage slot is a futuristic approach and had said that there were not many takers of both. Users, however, opened criticised the decision on social media and even on OnePlus forums.

Similarly, the Alert Slider has been termed as one of the trademark features of OnePlus – yet it was omitted from the previous Nord CE device.

Not really sure if the brand wants to reinstate “what consumer wants” with its Core Edition phones or the decision is made keeping the increasing component costs in mind; probably hinting at the revival of a 64GB variant. or does it want to convey a message that the flagship phones will come with these compromises while the affordable OnePlus phone will offer consumers the features they prefer?

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs and features (expected)

Based on the previous leaks and reports, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone could be a 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC with up to 8/12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone may house a triple camera setup on the rear panel consisting of a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. A 16MP snapper on the front is expected to take care of selfies and video calls. Powering the phone could be a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

It is likely that the Nord 2 CE could be shipped with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 skin out of the box. The company’s recent attempt to update its flagships with the latest version of the OS wasn’t successful and it had to be halted due to various bugs and issues reported by the users.

In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 28,000, we request you to take the pricing part with a pint of salt as of now.

Take a look at the new launches to happen this month

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram