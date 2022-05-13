OnePlus Ace Racing Edition to reach the Chinese market by May 17

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Ace, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 10R, recently made its debut in the market. Now, the brand is looking forward to introducing a new smartphone from the same series, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. As per the official confirmation by the brand, the smartphone is going to launch in China on May 17.

The design of the smartphone has already been revealed by 91Mobiles, and it looks quite different from the OnePlus Ace. The smartphone is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. The device will be shipped in two different colour options - Blue and Grey.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a punch hole cut out at the top left corner of the screen for the placement of the front camera. For security purposes, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner doubled up with the power button. The volume rockers are placed at the right spine of the device.

As for the leaked specifications, The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may get a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

We can also see a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro or a depth shooter. The smartphone could get a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone might get powered by a 4890mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

No alert slider, again

The clean Oxygen OS and the alert slider are the only things that worked as a differentiating factor for OnePlus phones and provided them an upper hand. The brand first ditched the Alert Slider in the OnePlus Ace and now the same is going to happen with its upgraded version.

Reports suggest that the smartphone will not get any alert slider which is a major concern for the audience. On an honest note, it is a bit disappointing to see OnePlus removing the signature feature from phones under Rs 40,000. Instead, the company could have removed the same from the Nord series offerings.

