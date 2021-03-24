OnePlus 9R price in India, specs, and sale date

OnePlus 9R is now official, the company unveiled the OnePlus 9 series globally on March 23 where it launched the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro - while these two phones pack in top of the line specs, the OnePlus also had a new affordable device in the bag, the OnePlus 9R. Along with the trio, the company also unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus Watch.

We can say the OnePlus 9R is the OnePlus 9 Lite or a Lite version of the OnePlus flagship phone. The OnePlus 9R is a polished version of the last-gen OnePlus 8T and it borrows several specs from the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 9R brings a complete flagship-level fast and smooth experience. With this new device, the company is focusing on Display, Performance, and Charging. The OnePlis 9R is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset which is an overclocked Snapdragon 865 witch up to 3.2GHz clock speed. OnePlus 9R is also India's first Snapdragon 870 powered phone.

The phone also features some of the gaming-centric features to give you an additional boost for gaming. All in all, the OnePlus 9R looks to bridge the gap between the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus flagship series and it sits exactly in between them. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R: Cut to the chase

What is it? A new affordable flagship from OnePlus

A new affordable flagship from OnePlus When it is out? March 23 in India

March 23 in India How much will it cost? starts at Rs 39,999

The OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the 12+256GB variant will cost you Rs 43,999. The phone will go on sale starting April 14 on Amazon. The OnePlus 9R is available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

During the initial sale, you can get up to Rs 2,000 off with SBI credit card and Credit card EMI transactions.

OnePlus 9R design and display

Starting with the design, the OnePlus 9R is available in two colourways - Lake Blue and Carbon Black. On the rear, the cameras are vertically stacked - two large sensors and two small sensors. The blue variant come comes with a frosted exterior while the Black variant has an AG glass finish on the back. The OnePlus 9R weighs 189 grams and is thin at 8.4mm.

In terms of display, you get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and supports sRGB, Display P3 colour space. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. The display is also HDR10+ certified and comes with Reading mode, Night mode, and Vibrant colour mode.

You also get the OnePlus exclusive alert slider on the side. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

OnePlus 9R specs

The OnePlus 9R is the first phone in India with the Snapdragon 870 - a new chipset from Qualcomm that is expected to come with affordable flagship phones this year. It is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. It is based on a 7nm process and comes with X55 5G modem. Graphics and gaming will be taken care by Adreno 650 GPU. The OnePlus 9R is available in two configurations - 8GB+128GB UFS 3.1 and 12+256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65 - a 65W fast charging solution that is capable of fully charging the device in under 40 minutes.

The phone runs on Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 skin on top and features Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC, 2×2 MIMO, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC. Other features include GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, and A-GPS. As for the 5G band supports, the device supports N77/78 bands in India.

OnePlus 9R cameras

In the camera department, the new OnePlus 9R packs in a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera with optical image stabilization, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8µm pixel size, and 6P lens. This is followed by a 16MP f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens with 123° FoV. You also get a 5MP macro and a 2MP monochrome lens. For handling the selfies, the device comes with 16 Sony IMX471 punch-hole shooter.

The camera specs are very similar to the OnePlus 8T here. The OnePlus 9R comes with several camera modes including Cyberpunk style filter, 4K video recording(60fps), cine aspect ration video, video portrait, ultrashot HDR, nightscape, macro, super stable, video nightscape, RAW, and AI scene detection among major ones.

OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9R OnePlus 9 OnePlus 8T Display 6.55" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.55" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.55" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8/12GB 8/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128/256GB UFS 3.1 128/256GB UFS 3.1 128/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera 48+16+5+2MP 48+50+2MP 48+16+5+2MP Font camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 4,500mAh Charging Warp Charge 65 Warp Charge 65T Warp Charge 65 Thickness 8.4mm 8.1mm 8.4mm Weight 189g 183g 188g Starting price Rs 39,999 Rs 49,999 Rs 42,999

