Official Jio Twitter account announces JioFiber preview cities

Back during Jio’s launch, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani had talked about the launch of a fiber based broadband service by 2017. Now that it’s officially been 4-5 months since the cellular service was commercially launched, we’re getting to hear about the cities where JioFiber will be launched.

Jio mentioned that the service will be launched in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat, and Vadodara with more cities probably being added soon. A user previously mentioned that the preview service will be available in Pune as well.

@a_deepanker Thanks for your interest. The JioFiber Preview offer has currently being launched in select areas of Mumbai,(1/3)May 10, 2017

@a_deepanker Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. Our network is in the process of being rolled out to other cities.(2/3)May 10, 2017

Initial reports suggest that the JioFiber service will be free for the first 90 days, much like the company’s cellular service. However, customers will have to pay up to Rs 4,500 as a refundable deposit towards the JioFiber router. In terms of performance, reports have suggested that JioFiber can offer speeds of up to 743.28 Mbps in Pune, which is pretty spectacular.

So far, Jio has been relatively quiet about the rollout of JioFiber in India. But with its Twitter account now disclosing all the necessary details, one would think that more word will follow soon. We are yet to gather details on the actual launch date of JioFiber and the plans that will come along with it. But if Jio’s launch was any indication, we expect to be very impressed.

Surprisingly, the company is limiting the preview period of JioFiber to the North and Western parts of the country. One can only hope that it will extend to other parts of the country as well.