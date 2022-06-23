Nothing Phone (1) will sell via invite system initially

Audio player loading…

The Nothing Phone (1) is about to be launched and the company is revealing key details about the upcoming phone in a gradual manner. After revealing the transparent design and the LED strips housing over 900 LED lights.

In the latest reveal, it seems that the young tech startup wants to control the number of phones that will be sold at the launch. And to do so, Nothing will use an Invite system to help the brand from over-manufacturing the inventory.

The information was shared via an official video (opens in new tab) on YouTube, and it suggests that the company will first make the invites available to its community members and the leftover invites will be shared among the general public.

The team also suggests that the Phone (1) will be made in limited supply and can be made available to a wider audience outside the community based on the initial feedback.

Even Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, can be seen justifying the decision to go with the invite system and says that the company had two options – either to manufacture and accumulate a lot of phones or start selling as soon as possible and the company has chosen to go ahead with the latter one.

To recall, Nothing’s first product – the Ear (1) was also sold in limited quantities initially and was being sold via a flash sale format initially. Later the company not only started selling the TWS in open sales but also introduced a translucent black colour option as well.

The invite system isn’t new and was first introduced by OnePlus when it started selling its phones in the international markets. It not only ensured that the company could control the sale cycle by controlling the number of invites but also helped OnePlus become what it is today.

Unsurprisingly, Nothing has chosen to go OnePlus’s way instead of Xiaomi’s flash sale route. However, both of these methods aren’t foolproof. We’ve seen how the invites ended up being sold on various platforms, similarly, devices sold via flash sales were also sold at a premium. We’re not sure how Nothing will minimise these malpractices

Nothing Phone (1) key specifications

In a related piece of news, the key specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) have been revealed thanks to a benchmark listing. The Geekbench listing (opens in new tab) reveals that the phone might come with a Snapdragon 778+ SoC coupled with at least 8GB of RAM.

The phone will run on near-stock Android 12 out of the box and is rumoured to come with a 45W fast charging support. The earlier design leak has revealed that the phone will come with a flat front display with a left-aligned hole punch cutout.

The Nothing Phone (1) will come with a dual-camera setup at the back, though the exact specifications of this camera module are not known yet.