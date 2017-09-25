Nokia 8 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is said to launch on October 20

After launching the Nokia 8 last month in London, HMD Global is all set to launch the handset in the US. The manufacturer, HMD Global will be launching a buffed up variant of the phone that will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at an event expected on Oct 20.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, the US FCC listing by the company shows a variant with slight changes in specs as compared to the phone that was launched globally. The changes now suggest Nokia 8 to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the US market. The report also mentions that the phone will have ANT+ and WCDMA Band IV support.

To recap, the Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor mated with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1 and a 3090 mAh battery sits under the hood. The phone has twin 13-megapixel camera setup at the back in a stack of RGB and monochrome sensor.

The cameras come with a “bothie” feature which allows the user to capture images and videos simultaneously from both the front and rear cameras. It also has the IP54 rating which is listed as splash proof in the spec sheet of the phone. However, this does not confirm whether the phone is waterproof or not.

The company will be launching the Nokia 8 4GB variant in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi for which the invites are already sentN. We expect the price of Nokia 8 to be set around Rs 45,000. At this price point, the Nokia 8 will compete against the recently launched Sony Xperia XZ1, while most other phones with Snapdragon 835 fall either under 40K mark or above it. However, the Mi Mix 2 may join the league soon once it's made official in India.