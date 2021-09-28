Noise launches ColorFit Brio with 50 sports modes, 10-day battery life

Noise has launched a new smartwatch that has been added to the flagship and bestselling, ColorFit lineup called the Noise ColorFit Brio. The smartwatch is launched on Flipkart and Noise’s official website

The Noise ColorFit Brio has an introductory price of Rs 2,999. And it comes with features including advanced health monitoring features, 50 sports modes, and a 10-day battery life.

Noise ColorFit Brio: Details

The Noise ColorFit Brio has been launched in three classic colours – black, grey, and pink. It has a sleek button on the side that helps in directing the functions. The ColorFit Brio weighs 34grams with a strap and is 9mm slim.

It comes with a 1.52-inch TruView IPS LCD display and has 360*400 pixels. The smartwatch offers Health Suite features including a SpO2 monitor, and a 24x7 heart rate monitor that allows users to continually audit their health. It also offers diverse options of 50 mighty sports modes and IP68 Waterproof guarding. Noise ColorFit Brio is compatible with the NoiseFit app, which offers deeper insights into the user’s activities.

Noise ColorFit Brio has a DND mode and a quick reply feature, which lets users manage alerts and notifications from their wrists. The smartwatch has battery life of up to 10-day battery life and is compatible with both, Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth.

Noise ColorFit Brio also offers Noise’s one of the key features – Cloud-based and customisable watch faces for a new and interesting screen every day. The smartwatch also works with users' OOTD offering multiple designs swappable straps available on the Noise’s official website.

Noise has recently been ranked as India’s no 1 Wearable Watch Brand by the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q2 2021. Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, "We are pleased to have announced the exciting addition of Noise ColorFit Brio to our portfolio of smart wearables. This is one of the best and competitive offering by Noise in an affordable pricing with a sharper display feature.

"The smartwatch was launched with a bold vision to upgrade the Noisemaker’s wearable experience with state-of-the art technology and sturdy design. Noise ColorFit Brio’s wide and diverse variety of sports modes, sharp design and power packed performance is all set to take things a notch higher and ensure a comfortable and seamless experience to users."