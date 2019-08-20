Motorola One Action to launch in India on August 23

Motorola was one of the most prominent budget smartphone makers, but the last few years have not been easy for them. Moto was unable to match the Chinese competition's pricing and its devices weren't very innovative. The upcoming Moto One Action will aim to change that when it lands in India on August 23, via Flipkart.

The One Action is a part of Motorola's new 'One'-series of phones that emphasize one particular aspect of the phone in a unique way. For the Action, it's the inclusion of an interesting action camera and a 21:9 cinematic display.

Motorola One Action specifications

The Moto One Action is a thorough mid-range smartphone in terms of internal specifications. The interesting bits start with the display. We a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. This makes the phone pretty narrow from side-to-side and ideal for consuming cinematic content such as movies. There's a pretty big punch-hole for the front camera on the top left corner.

Keeping everything running is the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. Storage is set at 128GB that can be expanded via microSD. In India, the Moto One Action will be an Android One device with running a clean version of Android 9 Pie.

As for cameras, the Motorola One Action has three of them, with a primary 12MP f/1.8 sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a third ultrawide camera which can be used for photos as well as videos. Not just that, this action camera has been rotated by 90-degrees, letting you record wide, cinematic videos even while holding the phone straight, in portrait orientation. The selfie camera is a 12MP shooter.

The battery is rated at 3,500 mAh and supports 10W fast charging over USB Type-C. The 3.5mm headphone jack is still around.

Motorola One Action price in India

Moto One Action was unveiled in global markets just a week ago at $290 which converts to about Rs 21,000. It is expected to retail at the same price, or a little lower when it arrives in India.