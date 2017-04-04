Moto G5 vs Redmi Note 4: Which one is better?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been a pretty popular device in the country for obvious reasons. However, the handset has some real competition in the form of the Moto G5. Announced just a couple of months ago, the Moto G5 is a pretty handy mid-ranger going by the specs sheet. With a price tag of Rs 11,999, it’s not heavy on your wallets either. So let’s see how the two fare in a head-to-head comparison.

Display

There’s some disparity in terms of the display size, but the resolution remains the same at Full HD (1920x1080). The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch panel whereas the Moto G5 is sporting a 5-inch display. While this might put the Moto G5 at a disadvantage in terms of size, the handset enjoys better pixel density.

Processor

Moto is using the Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset This comes with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz. The Xiaomi device sports the Snapdragon 625 SoC, which also uses eight Cortex-A53 cores, but with a higher clock speed of 2.0 GHz. It’s clear that the Redmi Note 4 has the advantage here.

Camera

Interestingly, both phones are packing 13MP rear cameras and 5MP front cameras. But the Redmi Note 4 has a slightly better f/2.0 front camera, with the Moto G5 using a f/2.2 sensor. We expect both devices to be on par with each other in terms of performance, though. The Redmi Note 4 might slightly edge the Moto G5, though, especially with the front camera.

Battery

There’s only one winner in this area, and that’s the Redmi Note 4 with its massive 4,100mAh battery. The Moto G5 comes with a rather decent 2,800mAh battery under the hood, which might get the job done, but will still require to be charged before the end of the day. Whereas with the Redmi Note 4, you might be able to eke out more than a day’s usage.

Other features

The Moto G5 is available in the country with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable). The Redmi Note 4 is also available in the same RAM + storage combo, so there’s not much to differentiate between the two in this area. The Moto offering comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the Redmi Note 4 is settling for Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Both phones come with fingerprint sensors on board.

Pricing and availability

The Moto G5 and the Redmi Note 4 are not readily available for purchase, with the latter listed as coming soon while the former gearing up for a launch later tonight. The Moto G5 will set you back by Rs 11,999 while the Redmi Note 4 has been priced at Rs 10,999. So Xiaomi clearly has the upper hand in terms of pricing.