Mohanlal-Prithviraj Malayalam movie Bro Daddy to be a direct OTT release

Audio player loading…

As irony would have it, a day after it was known that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has opted out of Mohanlal's directorial Barroz, the first official look poster of the film Bro Daddy arrived. As it happens this movie is directed by Prithviraj and the cast is led by none other than Mohanlal.

And keeping in line with the trend of Prithviraj movies, Bro Daddy is also set for a direct OTT release. All his recent releases Cold Case, Kuruthi and Bhramam have been straight on the streaming platforms.

Bro Daddy stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the leads. Mohanlal too has a slew of OTT releases lined up.

Bro Daddy is a fun family drama

The film will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, though there is no clarity on when the release date is. Unconfirmed reports have it that the film will start streaming from January 26, 2022, to coincide with the Republic Day holiday.

Prithviraj on his Instagram handle wrote: “Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon(sic).” Disney+ Hotstar also shared the first look of the film. "There's comedy, there's family drama. The name speaks for itself. #BroDaddy coming soon," its post on Twitter read. Bro Daddy is Prithviraj's second directorial venture after 2019's Lucifer that also had Mohanlal in the lead. The teaser of the film will be out on December 31 (tomorrow).

#BroDaddy Teaser. Tomorrow 6pm IST. Stay tuned 😊@BroDaddyMovie @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial #Meena @kalyanipriyan #LaluAlex #Kaniha #Jagadish @iamunnimukundan @SoubinShahir @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @DisneyPlusHS @PrithvirajProd @AbinandhanR @deepakdev4u pic.twitter.com/kbOFRrDlBKDecember 30, 2021 See more

Bro Daddy also features, among others, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, who has a slew of Mohanlal starrers getting ready for release. The shooting part of Bro Daddy was completed in September.

Why did Prithviraj opt out of Mohanlal's Barroz?

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has excused himself out of Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz owing to a clash in dates. The shooting of Barroz was delayed due to lockdown, and Prithviraj ran into what in industry parlance is referred to as 'date issues'. He is currently working in Shaji Kailas’s Kaduva, and will soon join the shoot of Blessy's Aadujeevitham. His tightly packed schedule made him to opt out of Mohanlal's movie.

And industry grapevine is that his role will be reprised by Guru Somasundaram, who has vowed the audience as the antagonist Shibu in the now hugely popular Indian superhero movie Minnal Muarali. Guru Somasundaram is expected to join the shoot of Barroz in February.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!