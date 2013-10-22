iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 video: what are we expecting?

Two of the biggest tablet releases of the year are now just hours away as Apple prepares the launch of the iPad 5 and iPad mini 2.

The big unveiling takes place on Tuesday October 22 at 6pm BST/ 10am Pacific, and TechRadar's crack team of experts will be on hand to bring you all the news from the event.

We'll be providing video coverage and reaction as soon as things start kicking off. For now, check out all our iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 videos so far.

iPad 5: What we expect to see

Team TechRadar makes its predictions for the iPad 5, including what we'll see in terms of specs, design and other features.

iPad mini 2: What we expect to see

Alongside its next flagship tablet, Apple is also likely to launch its second-generation iPad mini. Here's what we expect to see.

We round up all the latest iPad 5 rumors into one analysis-packed video.

Will the iPad mini 2 feature a Retina display and Touch ID sensor? The latest leaks and speculation strongly suggest it will.