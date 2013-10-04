Android 4.3.1 update reportedly comes to Nexus 7 LTE tablets, nobody else

Google is said to be rolling out Android 4.3.1 to owners of the new Nexus 7 LTE, but the update remains exclusive to the cellular version of the tablet.

This over-the-air update, said to be only 9.42MB in size, isn't being widely publicized by the search engine giant.

Its silent update status and small footprint make the features of this minor update harder to track down.

We asked Google for the official Android 4.3.1 release notes and will update this story when we hear back.

Android 4.3.1 features so far

So far, users are reporting that Android 4.3.1 includes some new features that are not LTE-specific and therefore may roll out to additional Google-powered devices.

It's said to include a way of creating restricted profiles for friends, family members or the general public if the device is being used in a kiosk setting.

Google Keep is also supposedly taking a bigger role in Android 4.3.1, too. It shows up as a default program along with the update, putting Google's note-taking app in the hand of more users.

This incremental Jelly Bean update is just a stepping stone to Android 4.4 KitKat, which is expected to be unwrapped this month along with the rumored Nexus 5 smartphone.

This means Galaxy Note 3 users had the latest Android version for a day.

