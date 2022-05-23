Mitsubishi unveils EV twin to Nissan's Sakura - It's Mitsubishi eK X EV

Audio player loading…

Just the other day, Nissan Motors launched Sakura EV minivehicle. Along with that, Nissan's sibling Mitsubishi also unveiled, what is being described as a twin to Sakura, the Mitsubishi eK X EV.

Both vehicles are made at Mitsubishi’s Mizushima assembly plant in western Japan under the companies’ NMKV Co joint venture for making mini vehicles.

Nissan, for the record, has a controlling 34% stake in Mitsubishi. Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault, in collaboration, call themselves 'the Alliance', and together the group is on its way to an electrified future by 2030.

Mitsubishi eK X EV: Features

(Image credit: Mitsubishi)

The eK X EV will join the the eK X series, Mitsubishi Motors' kei-car series (or K car) with an SUV flavor, and offers a driving range sufficient for everyday use. These are compact (up to 3.4 meters) and low power (maximum 64 hp), and are mostly preferred for every-day commute. The eK X EV has the same motor, battery and range specifications of that of Sakura.

The new model features the spacious cabin same as the eK X, while also providing the smooth and powerful driving experience of EVs along with driver assistance systems and connectivity. The 20-kWh battery pack offers a driving range of 180 kilometers. The tiny battery pack has the V2L (vehicle-to-load) capacity, which will allow it to power equipment or the house in emergency cases. The maximum torque is 195 Nm, almost twice that of the gasoline turbo model.

(Image credit: Mitsubishi)

The new EV comes with the MI-PILOT parking support system, and connectivity that allows remote control of air conditioning and charging via an app, in addition to SOS Emergency Assistance. It has an advanced 7-inch color liquid crystal display (LCD) meter with good visibility and operability, and an electric shift lever. It is fitted with 9-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) navigation system displaying EV-related information. The Mitusbishi eK X EV luggage space is around 107 liters (3.8 cubic feet) of cargo, and the vehicle is designed to carry four people.

It arrives in the Japenese market this summer.