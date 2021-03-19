Micromax In 1 with 48MP triple-camera launched in India

In late 2021, Micromax announced its return to the smartphone market with the launch of two budget devices in India as a part of its new In series. Today, the Micromax In 1 joined the family as another affordable offering.

Built on the premise of bringing Indian smartphones to the market, the Micromax In 1b and the In Note 1 were unveiled in November at competitive prices in the sub Rs 15,000 segment. The new Micromax In 1 is an addition to that range starting at Rs 10,499.

Micromax In 1 specs and features

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Micromax In 1 is claimed to have one of the best screens in the segment with a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution at 20:9 aspect ratio, with a brightness of 440 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Widevine L1 certification has also been bagged.

On the top is an 8MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole notch. On the back is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 (Samsung ISOCELL GM1) primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Features include AI scene recognition, Pro mode, portraits, etc.

The Micromax In 1 runs off the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G80 chipset along with the Mali G52 GPU. Out of the box, it will run on stock Android 10 with no bloatware, with two years of guaranteed update. Android 11 is expected to be ready by May.

It houses a large 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging with the included USB Type-C charger. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, sub-9mm thickness, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

Micromax In 1 price in India

Rs 10,499: 4GB + 64GB | Rs 11,999: 6GB + 128GB

The Micromax In 1 will be available in two variants. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 10,499 while the higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. It will go on sale on March 26 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Colour options include purple and blue.

For the first sale, the phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499.