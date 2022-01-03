Michael Smith vs Peter Wright live stream: how to watch PDC darts final from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After three weeks, 662 180s and a lot of beer, the 2021-22 World Darts Championship final will take place today in front of a rowdy Ally Pally crowd with a battle between Michael Smith of England and Peter Wright of Scotland. To see who lifts the Sid Waddell trophy tonight, read our guide to discover how to watch a Smith vs Wright live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Perhaps the biggest shock about Smith's quarter-final victory was that it was so unexpected. Yes, he was up against last year's champ Gerwyn Price, but this is far from the Bully Boy's first rodeo and he showed a calm class to take down James Wade in the semis with a comfortable 6-3 win.

The darts world went into ecstasy two years ago when the effervescent Peter Wright destroyed Michael van Gerwen at the Ally Pally to take the World Darts Championship title for the very first time. Having turned 50 since, there's nothing slowing down Snakebite as he bids to make it two tonight. And he had to dig deep to vanquish the unseeded Callan Rydz in the quarter-final and fellow Scot Gary Anderson 6-4 yesterday.

We may just be in for another epic final in North London, and here we explain all of the places to get a World Darts Championship live stream and watch Smith vs Wright from absolutely anywhere in the world - with lucky dart fans in Germany even getting to watch for free on Sport1.

More UK sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch World Darts Championship from outside your country

Below, we take a deep dive into the viewing options from broadcasters and streamers around the world. But if you're abroad and try to live stream darts on your usual service, you're likely to find access blocked because of geo-restrictions.

If that's the case, then you'll need a VPN to get around the blockage and watch as if you were right back at home. The clever software will make your laptop, phone, tablet or streaming device think it's in a different country altogether, and are really easy to set-up and use.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Sports1 for Germany.

UK: World Darts Championship final live stream 2021-22

Sky Sports Darts fans in the UK will likely know by now that Sky Sports is the place to watch. Both Sky Sports Main Event and Arena will be showing tonight's final with battle due to commence at 8pm GMT. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package then you can check out our guide to the best Sky TV deals, or Now will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream darts as if you were at home.

More great sport: see how to get a 2021-22 Ashes live stream

(Image credit: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

How to live stream Smith vs Wright in the US

DAZN DAZN is showing the World Darts Championship in the US, and today's final starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. A subscription costs just $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just darts - boxing, soccer and snooker being some of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home right now can still tune in as normal with a VPN.

How to watch World Darts Championship final: live stream Canada

DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the World Darts Championship in Canada, with today's action kicking off at 3pm ET. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

World Darts Championship final live stream: how to watch online in Australia

Foxtel Go Fox Sports is showing the World Darts Championship in Australia, which means subscribers can also live stream the action using the Foxtel Go app. However, streaming service Kayo Sports is showing the World Darts Championship too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. It's an early start if you want to watch all of today's darts, as play commences at 7am AEDT. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Smith vs Wright in the Netherlands