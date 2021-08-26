Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPU, 90Hz display

After much teasing, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra in India at the Mi Smarter Living event which saw the launch of the Mi Smart Band 6 as well. The two new laptops join the already available series of laptops from Xiaomi in India.

The new Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra come with the newest 11th Gen Intel processors, 16:10 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate display. They join the thin and light laptop category to compete with products like the Realme Book Slim.

Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra India price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra will both be made available in India in three variants. Two with Intel i5 CPU and the other with an Intel i7 CPU. The Mi NoteBook Pro price starts at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAMand Intel i5 CPU, Rs 59,999 for the 16GB RAM and Intel i5 CPU and Rs 72,999 for the 16GB RAM and Intel i7 CPU variant.

While the Mi Notebook Ultra price starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and Intel i5 CPU, Rs 63,999 for 16GB RAM and Intel i5 CPU and Rs 76,999 for the 16GB RAM and Intel i7 CPU variant. Offers include a Rs 4,500 cashback for HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions for the Intel i7 variant and Rs 3,500 on the Intel i5 variants. The laptops will be available for purchase from Xiaomi's own website, Mi Home app, and retail stores including Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro: Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro comes with 11th Gen i5-11300H 4.4GHz or the i7-11370H 4.8GHz Tiger Lake CPUs along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics with dual heat pipes for cooling. The laptop comes with either 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

The laptop has a 14-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) IPS display with 89% SBR, 100% SRGB colour gamut, 242 pixels per inch and 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby DTS audio processing app. It has a 54Wh battery and a 65W USB-C charger. In terms of connectivity it comes with a USB-C Thunderbolt port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI and USB Type-C, a USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm composite audio port. It uses Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

It comes with a full sized backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel distance, 0.3mm concave top keys, laser engraved keycaps with wear resistant paint. The touchpad has 62% more area compared to the previous generation, and the power button has a fingerprint sensor for security. The Mi NoteBook Pro is 17.3mm at its thickest point and weighs only 1.4kg.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra: Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra also comes with options for either 11th Gen i5-11300H 4.4GHz or the i7-11370H 4.8GHz Tiger Lake CPUs. It also uses Intel Iris Xe Graphics with dual heat pipes for cooling. The laptop comes with either 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra comes with a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) IPS display with 89% SBR, 100% SRGB colour gamut, 242 pixels per inch, and 90 Hz refresh rate. It has the same two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby DTS audio processing app as the Pro variant. It has a 70Wh battery and a 65W USB-C charger with fast charging that can charge the device up to 50% in 45 minutes.

It has the same connectivity ports as the Mi NoteBook Pro which includes a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI and USB Type-C, a USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm composite audio port. It uses Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

This also features a full-sized backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel distance, 0.3mm concave top keys, laser engraved keycaps with wear-resistant paint and the touchpad has 62% more area compared to the previous generation. Similarly it features a fingerprint sensor on the power button for security. The Mi NoteBook Ultra is 17.9mm at its thickest point and weighs 1.7kg.