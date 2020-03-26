New leak gives us our best look at the OnePlus 8 series specifications

Update: @OnLeaks shared more official renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 series is the next major flagship to be announced globally. While the company is yet to mention the launch officially, ample leaks have given us a good idea about what to expect from them. A new leak has surfaced, which might just be our most comprehensive look at the specifications.

Just like last year, the OnePlus 8 series will consist of the 8 and the 8 Pro, with cherry-picked differences between the two. The only confirmed aspects till now were the move to 5G across the board and the inclusion of high refresh rate displays. A new leak by Ishan Agarwal fills in the rest of the details.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4JMarch 25, 2020

The new top-of-the-line model, the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly bring a new 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be a curved display with a hole-punch notch for the selfie camera.

Unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 865 chipset is expected to power the device, along with UFS 3.0 storage and new LPDDR5 RAM. The Snapdragon X55 modem will bring 5G capabilities to the mix. The battery is said to have a capacity of 4,510mAh, with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging, 30W wireless charging (which is theoretically one of the fastest ones around) as well as reverse wireless charging. Interestingly, IP68 certification is finally said to make the cut too.

Lastly, for the cameras, we’re looking at a new 48MP image sensor. This is likely to be the Sony IMX689 (seen on the Oppo Find X2 Pro), which uses a large 1/1.4-inch sensor at a rare 16:9 aspect ratio for a pixel size of 1.12µm before pixel binning. That will be followed by a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera will have a resolution of 16MP.

A new "Frost Green" colour option will also be available. (Via OnLeaks (Image credit: OnLeaks)

OnePlus 8 specifications

The more affordable sibling will also be powered by the Snapdragon 865, along with UFS 3.0 storage while staying at LPDDR4X RAM. The rest of the specs are very similar to the OnePlus 7T, bringing a flat 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

The OnePlus 8 is said to continue a triple camera setup, but with the aforementioned 48MP primary shooter, followed by 16MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Seems like the telephoto lens will be exclusive to the higher-end phone only. The battery size is suggested to be at a conservative 4,300mAh, along with 30W Warp Charge and no IP certification or wireless charging.

What about the OnePlus 8 Lite?

A few months ago, we heard rumors of OnePlus also considering a cheaper phone to join the family, which we prematurely labeled as the OnePlus 8 Lite. However, newer reports suggest that it will be positioned as an entirely separate product line instead of at the bottom of the 8 series. XDA’s Max Winebach hints at the revival of the OnePlus X series, which doesn’t seem too far fetched, especially considering how the leaked design renders are very similar to the original X.

The OnePlus “X2” might be announced a few months later and could be meant for markets such as India. Not much is known about this device, except that it will have a smaller 90Hz FHD+ panel, and will be powered either by the Snapdragon 765G or the MediaTek Dimensity 1000.

The OnePlus 8 series will make their global debut in mid-April. However, previous estimates about the availability are up in the air as many more regions have gone under lockdown to tackle coronavirus since the last reports.