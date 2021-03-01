MapmyIndia makes it easy to search Covid-19 vaccination centres in India

MapmyIndia, India’s home-grown digital mapping and location-based company, has announced the launch of 'maps and nearby search features' as a part of its mobile application and official website, to help find Coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

Further, MapmyIndia’s Maps APIs and technologies have been integrated into the official corona vaccine registration website and app, cowin.gov.in, to enable the citizens, who will log in, to be able to find nearby vaccine centres.

This search integration will help people search nearby vaccine centres across any city, town or village in India using MapmyIndia Maps.

All Indian cities, towns and villages and every address in them are integrated into the feature. "This is the most comprehensive and hyper local search useful to all Indians across urban and rural India,' the company said in a press release.

India's much-expected second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive began today and senior citizens and people with co-morbidities are eligible for the shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Steps to find nearby Corona vaccination centres

Download mapmyindia.com/move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com or cowin.gov.in

In the search box, press current location or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India, a precise pin code representing the doorstep of any place (more information at mapmyindia.com/eloc)

Click search/vaccination centres. You will see the nearest vaccination centres to you or the location of your interest.

You can click on Get Directions to further get exact turn by turn directions and real-time navigation (based on live traffic congestion and road safety hazards) to that vaccine centre.

India’s official CoWIN vaccine registration website https://t.co/XrVornXqch - integrates MapmyIndia Maps & APIs to help users find the nearest vaccination centres. @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia @PMOIndia #Aatmanirbhar #vaccine #CoWIN #VaccineRegistration pic.twitter.com/mBpiqKNRHdMarch 1, 2021 See more

"To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia App and Maps portal to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them. They can also write reviews and report issues they face there - to help authorities get feedback and take corrective action, where required,” said Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia.

MapmyIndia is fully indigenous, more localised and is projected as an AatmaNirbhar alternative to foreign map apps that come default in operating systems.