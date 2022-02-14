Malayalam hit Hridayam confirmed for OTT: On Disney Plus Hotstar from Feb 18

Audio player loading…

Cinema halls have opened up in the country, and the Malayalam coming-of-age story film Hridayam, which released a couple of weeks back (January 21, to be precise), is a confirmed hit.

The Pranav Mohanal, Darshana Rajendran and the Bro Daddy heroine Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is still having a good run in the cinema halls. As it happens, the film directed by the talented Vineeth Sreenivasan, is now confirmed for OTT release.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream this musical hit from February 18.

In the theatres, Hridayam has collected close to Rs 31 crore, box office reports say. This is said to be a good number for a small-budgeted Malayalam film.

Happening season for Kalayani Priyadarshan

One cannot but also think that Hridayam, bubbling with romance and companionship ideals, would have been an apt release on streamers for the Valentine's Day. But the mandatory lock-in period for theatrical releases before they can be allowed for streaming may have prevented that.

Hridayam is Pranav Mohanlal's second film to release post the pandemic after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. But it has been a happening season for Kalyani. In the last few month she has had films like Putham Pudhu Kaalai (Tamil), Maanaadu (Tamil), Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam) and of course the rip-roaringly funny Bro Daddy (Malayalam). The talented Darshana Rajendran, who was the heroine in Irul.

Hridayam, a rites of passage of growing up tale, also features, among others, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony and Aswanth Lal in supporting roles. With nearly 13 songs, the film is also a musical, and the songs were composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Hridayam is likely to be remade in Telugu, reports say.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!