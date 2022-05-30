Mahindra & Mahindra to unveil its 'Born Electric Vision' concept in August

Audio player loading…

Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra, which is planning a major splash in EV segment and already tied up with Volkswagen for use of its MEB (modular electric drive matrix) components, is all set to announce it EV roadmap in August.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has called its entire EV strategy 'Born Electric Vision', will unveil it at its base in Oxfordshire, UK. Mahindra's teams across India, UK and Detroit are working on the platform that will handle its entire EV portfolio. The first of Mahindra’s Born EVs will likely hit the markets in 2025.

Mahindra and Mahindra plans to bring in 16 EVs to the Indian market in the next 7 years. These 16 EVs include 8 electric SUVs and 8 electric light commercial vehicles. The company has already teased three concept models as the first of its EVs for India. The company is making an investment of Rs 3000 crore towards electric vehicles.

The first SUV from the stable, though, will be launched in the first half of 2023, and it will be its top-seller XUV 300 making the electric transition.

XUV 300 EV: Speculated details

(Image credit: Internet)

"We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year," M&M executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said today. He said that though it is called the electric version of XUV 300, it is a 4.2 meter in length vehicle and not sub-4 meter, in which case it would have got certain production incentives.

The details of XUV 300 EV are already highly speculated and written about. M&M had first showcased the vehicle at the Auto Expo 2020 (it was christened eXUV300 then.) XUV300 electric motor will churn out 130 bhp and would come with a 40 kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300 km on a single charge. The XUV300 EV would be offered in two variants - regular version and long-range. So the battery pack and range would be different. It will slotted in competition against Tata Nexon EV and MG's putative EV SUV which is expected to be in price range of Rs 10-15 lakh.

(Image credit: Mahindra)

Aside from XUV 300 EV, Mahindra's new EVs will come from its own EV platform that will be of global standards. Its EVs are expected to be compatible with high speed fast charging, offer a choice of two and four-wheel drive, and a new EV-specific cabin experience. The platform is also likely to be scalable, capable of churning out EVs in various segments and prices.